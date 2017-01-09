Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (BOBE) Lowered to Hold at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

BOBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. cut Bob Evans Farms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Bob Evans Farms from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bob Evans Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Bob Evans Farms from a positive rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bob Evans Farms currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 275,426 shares. The firm has a market cap of $981.93 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. Bob Evans Farms has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Bob Evans Farms had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm earned $316 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Bob Evans Farms’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bob Evans Farms will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Bob Evans Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bob Evans Farms by 38.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Bob Evans Farms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bob Evans Farms by 1,782.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 63,347 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Bob Evans Farms by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Bob Evans Farms by 26.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 82,246 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bob Evans Farms

Bob Evans Farms, Inc (Bob Evans) is a full-service restaurant company. The Company produces and distributes pork sausage products and a range of home-style refrigerated side dishes and frozen food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Country Creek brand names. These food products are distributed to customers throughout the United States.

