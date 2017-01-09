B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) PT Raised to GBX 335 at Jefferies Group

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Group from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 335 ($4.12) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a report on Thursday. Haitong Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a report on Thursday. Investec increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail SA from GBX 345 ($4.24) to GBX 355 ($4.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.30) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.06) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail SA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 323.67 ($3.98).

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) opened at 304.4667 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail SA has a 12 month low of GBX 218.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 315.60. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.04 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 259.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About B&M European Value Retail SA

B&M European Value Retail SA is a United Kingdom-based holding company of the Group. The Company is engaged in variety retailing in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments: the UK retail segment, including grocery retailers and general merchandise retailers, and the German retail segment.

