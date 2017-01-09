B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 330 ($4.06) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of B&M European Value Retail SA to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 295 ($3.63) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.41) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA from GBX 274 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.99) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of B&M European Value Retail SA to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.50) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 323.67 ($3.98).

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) opened at 301.9147 on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail SA has a 52 week low of GBX 218.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 315.60. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.02 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th.

About B&M European Value Retail SA

B&M European Value Retail SA is a United Kingdom-based holding company of the Group. The Company is engaged in variety retailing in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments: the UK retail segment, including grocery retailers and general merchandise retailers, and the German retail segment.

