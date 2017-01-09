Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) Cut to Marketperform at FBR & Co

FBR & Co lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (ARCA:BRG) from an outperform rating to a marketperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (ARCA:BRG) opened at 13.44 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company’s market cap is $262.97 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02.

