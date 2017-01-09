Blue Jay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Blue Jay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,000. Illumina makes up 5.9% of Blue Jay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Illumina by 1.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 189,245 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,566,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 299.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 94,364 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 70,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 33.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded down 0.13% on Monday, reaching $141.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,877 shares. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.37 and a 1-year high of $186.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average is $150.44.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company earned $607 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post $3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Vetr raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.61 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on Illumina from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 14th. CL King raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $142.00 price target on Illumina and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.79.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $74,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $399,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,863,883.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) offers sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company’s products and services serve customers in a range of markets, enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings. The Company’s customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies.

