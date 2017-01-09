BlackRock Investment Management LLC Holds Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC continued to hold its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,471 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ancora Inverness LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Inverness LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Argentus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) traded down 1.14% during trading on Monday, reaching $32.94. 916,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.65. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm earned $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties.

