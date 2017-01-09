BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Sells 129,635 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,861,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $109,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,626,000 after buying an additional 503,005 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,364,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,097,000 after buying an additional 27,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,941,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,749,000 after buying an additional 183,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,845,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,723,000 after buying an additional 112,947 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,838,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,499,000 after buying an additional 123,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) opened at 31.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 0.88. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post ($0.06) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 333.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.50) on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. Its segments include Defense/Information Technology (IT) Locations; Regional Office; Operating Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

