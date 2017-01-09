BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Reduces Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,859,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $110,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,827,000 after buying an additional 670,717 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,590,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 58.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,693,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,765,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,729,000 after buying an additional 227,669 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,168,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,925,000 after buying an additional 181,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) opened at 69.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.93. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $73.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post $3.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Reduces Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/blackrock-institutional-trust-company-n-a-reduces-position-in-emcor-group-inc-eme/1144753.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other news, Director Michael T. Yonker sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $905,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,836.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides a number of building services and industrial services. The Company’s segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.