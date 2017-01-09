BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Has $108,731,000 Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. reduced its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $108,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.5% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) opened at 852.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $847.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $831.28. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $689.31 and a 1-year high of $874.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, Chairman Raymond Joseph Rene Barrette sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.89, for a total transaction of $1,735,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include OneBeacon, HG Global/BAM and Other Operations. Its principal businesses are conducted through its insurance, reinsurance and insurance services subsidiaries and affiliates. Its OneBeacon segment consists of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd., which owns a family of property and casualty insurance companies (collectively, OneBeacon).

