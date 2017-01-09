BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Boosts Stake in CSRA Inc. (CSRA)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of CSRA Inc. (NYSE:CSRA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,032,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in CSRA were worth $108,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSRA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CSRA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSRA by 26.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CSRA during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in CSRA by 14.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG boosted its stake in CSRA by 335.1% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSRA Inc. (NYSE:CSRA) opened at 32.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 2.30. CSRA Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. CSRA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 200.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSRA Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. CSRA’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSRA in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton started coverage on shares of CSRA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

