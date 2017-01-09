BlackRock Inc. Sells 289,362 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,433,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 289,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $216,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 542.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 3,475.0% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 62.0% in the second quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 9.4% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 355.4% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 82.20 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.84.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business earned $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 billion. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

About CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

