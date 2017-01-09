BlackRock Group LTD Sells 40,829 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)

BlackRock Group LTD reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, during the third quarter worth $126,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, by 15.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, during the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Deere & Co. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, during the second quarter worth $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.78. 320,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.23.

NextEra Energy Partners, (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. NextEra Energy Partners, had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $188 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Gabelli upgraded NextEra Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a research report on Monday, September 12th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners, in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

NextEra Energy Partners, Company Profile

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as approximately seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

