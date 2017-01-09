BlackRock Group LTD Sells 12,913 Shares of Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

BlackRock Group LTD cut its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 893,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Gentex Corporation were worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentex Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,838,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,960,000 after buying an additional 489,936 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gentex Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,314,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,264,000 after buying an additional 130,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Gentex Corporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,527,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after buying an additional 370,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Gentex Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,611,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,048,000 after buying an additional 212,298 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gentex Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,687,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,776,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) traded down 1.32% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 874,193 shares. Gentex Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $20.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.43 million. Gentex Corporation had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 20.86%. Gentex Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Gentex Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gentex Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gentex Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gentex Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Gentex Corporation in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Nash sold 6,210 shares of Gentex Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $103,582.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph E. Iv Matthews sold 2,244 shares of Gentex Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $40,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,614 shares in the company, valued at $317,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s segments include Automotive Products and Other, which includes Fire Protection Products and Dimmable Aircraft Windows.

