BlackRock Group LTD Has $16,057,000 Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)

BlackRock Group LTD lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,083.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 460,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after buying an additional 421,761 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 361,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after buying an additional 194,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,145,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,602,000 after buying an additional 151,587 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 522.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 177,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 148,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $5,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) traded up 1.6927% during trading on Monday, hitting $66.6189. 273,353 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.35 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $87.74.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,200.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $674,653.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Holmes Heissenbuttel sold 7,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $483,794.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

