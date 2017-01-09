BlackRock Group LTD Boosts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1,298.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 545,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 506,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,092,000 after buying an additional 494,551 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in PerkinElmer by 132.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,215,000 after buying an additional 351,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calvert Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 2,232.4% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 141,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) traded up 0.81% on Monday, hitting $53.54. 411,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.90. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $548 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental and laboratory markets. The Company’s operating segments include Human Health, Environmental Health and Corporate. The Human Health segment concentrates on developing diagnostics, tools and applications to help detect diseases earlier.

