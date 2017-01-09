BlackRock Fund Advisors Increases Stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited were worth $102,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 133,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after buying an additional 80,362 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 9.2% in the second quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited during the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) opened at 55.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.63. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business earned $681 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post $3.57 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Fund Advisors Increases Stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/blackrock-fund-advisors-increases-stake-in-aspen-insurance-holdings-limited-ahl/1144794.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (Aspen Holdings) is a holding company. The Company conducts insurance and reinsurance business through its subsidiaries: Aspen U.K. and AUL, Aspen Bermuda (Bermuda) and Aspen Specialty and AAIC (the United States). It operates in two segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.