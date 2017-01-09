BlackRock Fund Advisors Has $104,030,000 Position in Gamestop Corporation (GME)

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Gamestop Corporation were worth $104,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Gamestop Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $23,569,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 114.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,870,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $8,417,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 1,212.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 185,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) opened at 24.52 on Monday. Gamestop Corporation has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $33.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business earned $1.96 billion during the quarter. Gamestop Corporation had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Gamestop Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gamestop Corporation will post $3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Gamestop Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GME. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Gamestop Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corporation set a $37.00 target price on shares of Gamestop Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

