BlackRock Fund Advisors Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,860,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $105,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) opened at 34.44 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey sold 21,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $703,923.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 937,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,041,417.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $786,288.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,901,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc (FNF) is a holding company. FNF, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF operates in four segments: Fidelity National Title Group, Remy, Restaurant Group and Corporate and Other. The Fidelity National Title Group segment consists of the operations of FNF’s title insurance underwriters and related businesses.

