Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,313.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 169,769 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $54,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 44.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 63.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 228,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after buying an additional 88,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded up 0.14% on Monday, reaching $295.42. 139,684 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.61. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.74. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.02 and a 12 month high of $333.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The business earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post $20.20 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $346.47 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $333.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc, formerly Biogen Idec Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hematologic conditions and autoimmune disorders segment. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), ELOCTATE for hemophilia A and ALPROLIX for hemophilia B, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

