Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 114.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,760 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Big Lots worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 48.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) traded up 2.13% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.24. 1,178,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.89. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $56.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm earned $1.11 billion during the quarter. Big Lots had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

In other news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

