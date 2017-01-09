Berenberg Bank Lowers Elementis plc (ELM) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 285 ($3.50) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 270 ($3.32).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.50) target price on shares of Elementis plc in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Numis Securities Ltd raised their target price on Elementis plc from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 261 ($3.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.46) target price on shares of Elementis plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 251.13 ($3.09).

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) opened at 265.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.52. Elementis plc has a 1-year low of GBX 179.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 279.90. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.23 billion.

Elementis plc Company Profile

Elementis plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company operates through three segments: Specialty Products, Surfactants and Chromium. Its Specialty Products segment is engaged in the production of rheological and other specialty additives, compounded products and colorants. Its Surfactants segment is engaged in the production of surface active ingredients.

