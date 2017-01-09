Berenberg Bank Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Price Target to GBX 7,300

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,800 ($95.86) to GBX 7,300 ($89.71) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($103.23) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($102.00) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Monday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($92.17) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,666.08 ($94.21).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) opened at 6686.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,737.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,153.66. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,839.08 and a 52-week high of GBX 7,786.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 47.14 billion.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 8,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,219 ($88.72) per share, with a total value of £646,750.21 ($794,826.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

