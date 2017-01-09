Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Stake Maintained by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC continued to hold its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 1.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 70,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 37,723 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) traded up 0.58% on Monday, hitting $168.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,422 shares. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.00. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $181.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average of $172.26.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 64.75%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.39.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, insider Stephen Sichak sold 10,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $1,822,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Gallagher sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $302,694.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public.

