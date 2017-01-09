Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $6,791,000 Stake in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (POT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,135 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe fs LLC raised its stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 9.4% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 28.0% in the second quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 6,850 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 252.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 566.8% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) traded up 0.33% on Monday, reaching $18.52. 3,959,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. will post $0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen and Company upped their target price on Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HSBC set a $15.75 target price on Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

About Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc is a fertilizer producer producing various primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. It owns and operates approximately five potash operations in Saskatchewan and one in New Brunswick.

