BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 310 ($3.77) to GBX 335 ($4.07) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBA. N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 253 ($3.08) target price on shares of BBA Aviation plc in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.59) target price on shares of BBA Aviation plc in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.49) target price on shares of BBA Aviation plc in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.65) target price on shares of BBA Aviation plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 255.44 ($3.11).

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 285.80. 1,675,582 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.50. BBA Aviation plc has a 52 week low of GBX 149.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.93 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/bba-aviation-plc-bba-given-new-gbx-335-price-target-at-barclays-plc/1145154.html.

About BBA Aviation plc

BBA Aviation plc is a provider of global aviation support and aftermarket services. The Company operates through two divisions: Flight Support and Aftermarket Services. The Flight Support businesses include Signature Flight Support, which is a fixed base operation (FBO) network, and Aircraft Service International Group (ASIG), a refueler.

Receive News & Ratings for BBA Aviation plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA Aviation plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.