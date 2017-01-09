Barracuda Networks, Inc. (CUDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 56.63%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) traded up 4.35% on Monday, reaching $23.77. 1,859,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Barracuda Networks has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 182.85 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barracuda Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Vetr raised shares of Barracuda Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Barracuda Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Barracuda Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

In other news, major shareholder Dean M. Drako sold 58,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,554,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Stitt bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barracuda Networks during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Barracuda Networks during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Deere & Co. boosted its stake in Barracuda Networks by 184.5% in the second quarter. Deere & Co. now owns 74,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48,574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barracuda Networks by 166.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Barracuda Networks during the second quarter valued at $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

