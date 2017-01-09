Barracuda Networks, Inc. (CUDA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,746,800.00 in Stock

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) major shareholder Dean M. Drako sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $2,746,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) traded up 4.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,574 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.85 and a beta of 3.43. Barracuda Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Barracuda Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.63% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barracuda Networks, Inc. will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr lowered Barracuda Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Barracuda Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Barracuda Networks from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Barracuda Networks from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Barracuda Networks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Barracuda Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Barracuda Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Barracuda Networks by 60.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Barracuda Networks by 199.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

