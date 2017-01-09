Barclays PLC Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Ithaca Energy Inc. (IAE)

Barclays PLC reissued their underweight rating on shares of Ithaca Energy Inc. (LON:IAE) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 85 ($1.04) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAE. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Ithaca Energy from GBX 106 ($1.30) to GBX 101 ($1.24) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ithaca Energy to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. FinnCap restated a buy rating and set a GBX 96 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 92.14 ($1.13).

Shares of Ithaca Energy (LON:IAE) opened at 99.375 on Tuesday. Ithaca Energy has a one year low of GBX 16.00 and a one year high of GBX 103.39. The firm’s market cap is GBX 409.21 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.27.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy Inc is a North Sea oil and gas operator engaged in the appraisal and development of the United Kingdom undeveloped discoveries and the exploitation of its existing the United Kingdom producing asset portfolio. The Company is engaged in oil and gas development and production and related activities in a geographical area being the North Sea.

