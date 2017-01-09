Barclays PLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Waters Corporation (WAT)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $148.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAT. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $170.00 price target on Waters Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Waters Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) opened at 139.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.71. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $162.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Waters Corporation had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm earned $527 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post $6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Waters Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Waters Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Waters Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Waters Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Waters Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company designs, manufactures, distributes and services instrument systems, columns and other chemistry consumables that are integrated and used along with other analytical instruments. The Company operates through two segments: Waters Division and TA Division.

