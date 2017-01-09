Barclays PLC Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

Barclays PLC restated their equal weight rating on shares of Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GENL. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Genel Energy PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating on shares of Genel Energy PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group upgraded Genel Energy PLC to a hold rating and set a GBX 78 ($0.96) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Genel Energy PLC to a speculative buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their target price on Genel Energy PLC from GBX 78.70 ($0.97) to GBX 78.20 ($0.96) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genel Energy PLC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 137.52 ($1.69).

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) opened at 83.607704 on Tuesday. Genel Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 66.93 and a 52 week high of GBX 178.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 232.75 million.

Genel Energy PLC Company Profile

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Company’s segments include Kurdistan and Africa. The Company has interests in approximately two producing fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Taq Taq and Tawke, with access to local and international markets.

