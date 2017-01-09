Barclays PLC Raises KeyCorp (KEY) Price Target to $19.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vetr raised KeyCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.14 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets raised KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) traded down 0.44% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625,724 shares. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.10.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 15.72%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Barclays PLC Raises KeyCorp (KEY) Price Target to $19.00” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/barclays-plc-raises-keycorp-key-price-target-to-19-00/1145056.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 123.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,961,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,672,000 after buying an additional 23,213,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $185,766,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 17,631.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,217,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,171,000 after buying an additional 9,165,128 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 225.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,372,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,619,000 after buying an additional 7,181,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 167.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 9,647,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,410,000 after buying an additional 6,036,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Bank operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.