Barclays PLC Lowers Bruker Corporation (BRKR) to Equal Weight

Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Bruker Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bruker Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Bruker Corporation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 316,499 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. Bruker Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Bruker Corporation had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company earned $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Bruker Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Bruker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Ingen Chris Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $445,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $111,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,320,977.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Bruker Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in Bruker Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bruker Corporation by 21.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker Corporation by 75.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker Corporation

Bruker Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. The Company’s operating segments include the Bruker BioSpin Group; the Bruker Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID) Group; the Bruker Nano Group, and the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Segment.

