Barclays PLC Initiates Coverage on Owens Corning Inc (OC)

Stock analysts at Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.84.

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) opened at 52.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company earned $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post $3.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other Owens Corning news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 226,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,565,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 693,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,497,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,327,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,575,000 after buying an additional 194,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Owens Corning by 52.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,524,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,622,000 after buying an additional 1,889,672 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,758,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,661,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 7.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,715,000 after buying an additional 197,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,504,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,726,000 after buying an additional 114,506 shares in the last quarter.

Owens Corning is a holding company, which is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

