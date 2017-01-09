Barclays PLC (BCS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank AG

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America Corporation cut Barclays PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group raised Barclays PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barclays PLC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Barclays PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barclays PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) opened at 11.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The firm’s market cap is $68.79 billion. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC during the third quarter valued at about $731,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barclays PLC by 95.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC during the third quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Barclays PLC by 62.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC Company Profile

Barclays PLC is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays Corporate & International. The Barclays UK segment incorporates the UK Personal, small UK Corporate and UK Wealth businesses, and the Barclaycard UK consumer credit cards business.

