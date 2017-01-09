Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BCS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCS. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Barclays PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.22 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Barclays PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.76 to $8.62 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barclays PLC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) traded down 1.91% during trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 632,559 shares. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company’s market cap is $67.48 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barclays PLC (BCS) Upgraded at BCS” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/barclays-plc-bcs-upgraded-at-bcs/1144863.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VNBTrust National Association raised its stake in shares of Barclays PLC by 0.6% in the third quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Kanaly Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 12,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC Company Profile

Barclays PLC is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays Corporate & International. The Barclays UK segment incorporates the UK Personal, small UK Corporate and UK Wealth businesses, and the Barclaycard UK consumer credit cards business.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.