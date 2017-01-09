Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Brean Capital set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bank of the Ozarks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of the Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BB&T Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of the Ozarks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) traded up 1.09% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 834,119 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.42. Bank of the Ozarks has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $54.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Bank of the Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Bank of the Ozarks’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In related news, Director Catherine B. Freedberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $625,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,843.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Scott Hastings sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $111,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,435.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after buying an additional 178,335 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 302.8% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 132,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 99,308 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 11.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 281.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 172,074 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns an Arkansas state chartered subsidiary bank, Bank of the Ozarks (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, conducts operations through approximately 257 offices, including over 80 offices in Arkansas, approximately 30 in Georgia, over 20 in North Carolina, over 20 in Texas, approximately 44 in Florida, over three in Alabama, approximately two each in South Carolina and New York, and one in California.

