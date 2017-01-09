Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Lowered to “Neutral” at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) traded down 0.93% on Friday, reaching $47.72. 2,544,155 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Hassell sold 191,042 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $8,256,835.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,357,266.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mitchell E. Harris sold 28,779 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $1,253,325.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,002,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,643,000 after buying an additional 1,218,292 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,928,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,806,000 after buying an additional 1,880,245 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,220,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,770,000 after buying an additional 393,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,335,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,021,000 after buying an additional 1,287,545 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 6.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,211,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,499,000 after buying an additional 1,052,871 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes credit-related services; the leasing portfolio; corporate treasury activities, including its investment securities portfolio; its equity interest in ConvergEx Group; business exits, and corporate overhead.

