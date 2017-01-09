Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,078 Shares of Tribune Media Company (TRCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tribune Media Company were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tribune Media Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Tribune Media Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Tribune Media Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tribune Media Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Tribune Media Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) traded down 0.96% during trading on Monday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 764,195 shares. Tribune Media Company has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The stock’s market cap is $3.25 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $518.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.90 million. Tribune Media Company had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tribune Media Company will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $5.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Tribune Media Company’s previous special dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Tribune Media Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRCO. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tribune Media Company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Media Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tribune Media Company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

