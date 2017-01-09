Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,340 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation were worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 135,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation during the second quarter valued at $1,892,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 22.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 263,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 48,804 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 21.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) traded down 1.09% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,208 shares. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $690.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,492.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of personal and business banking services, consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance, and wealth management services, including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning and preparation.

