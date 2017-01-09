Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in 8×8 Inc (EGHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 8×8 were worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 8×8 by 10.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 8×8 by 38.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of 8×8 during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8×8 during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of 8×8 by 8.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) remained flat at $14.50 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,638 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. 8×8 Inc has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31 billion.

8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. 8×8 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 8×8 Inc will post $0.20 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8×8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of 8×8 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of 8×8 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

About 8×8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

