Bank of America Corporation Lowers Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) to Neutral

Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.11 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.88.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) traded down 1.17% on Wednesday, reaching $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,262 shares. The firm’s market cap is $53.68 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum Corporation news, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,558,219 shares in the company, valued at $111,288,000.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 9,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $657,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,619,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,373,790.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First New York Securities LLC NY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter valued at $110,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 24.8% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 47.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 36.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

