Bank of America Corporation Lowers Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) to Neutral

Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. raised Newfield Exploration Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newfield Exploration Company from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Newfield Exploration Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Vetr raised Newfield Exploration Company from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $48.08 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) traded down 0.88% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,205 shares. Newfield Exploration Company has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s market cap is $8.40 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The business earned $392 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.42 million. Newfield Exploration Company had a positive return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 134.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company during the second quarter valued at about $6,419,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration Company during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newfield Exploration Company

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are focused primarily on large scale, onshore liquids-rich resource plays in the United States. Its segments are the United States and China.

