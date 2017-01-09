Ball Corporation (BLL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corporation will gain from Rexam acquisition which will aid it to simplify and streamline its business. The integration is progressing smoothly. Its long-term financial goals are well on track and the company remains optimistic that it will deliver approximately $150 million of synergies in 2017 with the full amount of at least $300 million expected by the end of 2019. Meanwhile, it will gain from growth capital projects ramping up, strong backlog in the Aerospace segment. Further, continued growth in global aerosol and initiatives to improve production efficiencies will benefit the Food and Aerosol segment.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ball Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Ball Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $91.00 price target on Ball Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ball Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.63.

Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) opened at 77.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.02. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Ball Corporation had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Ball Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its position in Ball Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Ball Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Ball Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ball Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Ball Corporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corporation Company Profile

Ball Corporation (Ball) is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. The Company operates in four segments: metal beverage packaging, Americas and Asia; metal beverage packaging, Europe; metal food and household products packaging, and aerospace and technologies.

