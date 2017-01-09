Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AXIS Capital have outperformed the Zacks categorized Property and Casualty (P&C) industry, in the last three months. AXIS Capital continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance, and Accident and Health to pave way for long-term growth. It remains focused on deploying resources prudently, enhancing efficiencies and better serving clients and brokers across the globe. The insurer has also been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from strengthening the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. AXIS Capital also intends to pay back at least 100% of annual operating earnings to its shareholders via common dividends and share repurchases, unless it finds other growth avenues to invest the same. However, stiff competition in the reinsurance industry slowing growth and lowering profitability along with escalating expenses eating into margins remain concerns.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXS. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.75.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) opened at 65.95 on Tuesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $66.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.73. The business earned $595.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.69 million. Axis Capital Holdings Limited had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post $4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Butt sold 40,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $2,318,767.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,161,675 shares in the company, valued at $66,227,091.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Butt sold 158,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $10,391,889.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999,982 shares in the company, valued at $65,378,823.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 1.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company for the AXIS group of companies. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Singapore. It operates in two segments: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

