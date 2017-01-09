Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) insider Fernando Acosta sold 85,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $431,101.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) opened at 5.50 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $2.41 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Avon Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avon Products, Inc. will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Insider Sells $431,101.88 in Stock” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/avon-products-inc-avp-insider-sells-431101-88-in-stock/1144444.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Avon Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 180,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 175,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics). Fashion and Home consists of fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children’s products and nutritional products.

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.