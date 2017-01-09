AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “Buy”

TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CL King initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America Corporation lowered AutoNation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised AutoNation from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) traded down 0.10% on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 277,496 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm earned $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation will post $4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

