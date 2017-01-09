Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stake Cut by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,993,079 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 480,359 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 5.9% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $144,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,026,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,084,239,000 after buying an additional 3,844,505 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.7% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,603,758 shares of the software company’s stock worth $465,808,000 after buying an additional 541,494 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2,280.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 393,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after buying an additional 377,266 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 150.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 400,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,132.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) opened at 79.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The stock’s market cap is $17.65 billion.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.57) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.15.

In related news, SVP Amarpreet Hanspal sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $3,020,333.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl Bass sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $7,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc (Autodesk) is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company serves customers in the architecture, engineering and construction; manufacturing, and digital media, consumer and entertainment industries.

