Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATW. Vetr raised Atwood Oceanics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $12.32 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Atwood Oceanics from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Atwood Oceanics from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Atwood Oceanics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) traded down 1.473% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.045. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,000 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.189 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. Atwood Oceanics has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

WARNING: “Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/atwood-oceanics-inc-atw-now-covered-by-analysts-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc/1145335.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Atwood Oceanics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atwood Oceanics during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Atwood Oceanics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Atwood Oceanics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Atwood Oceanics by 32.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period.

Atwood Oceanics Company Profile

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

Receive News & Ratings for Atwood Oceanics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atwood Oceanics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.