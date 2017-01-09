Atlantica Yield PLC (ABY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABY shares. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Yield PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Yield PLC by 98.8% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 651,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 323,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC by 11.9% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 985,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 104,568 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC during the second quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC by 21.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) opened at 19.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.00 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Atlantica Yield PLC’s payout ratio is -29.02%.

Atlantica Yield PLC Company Profile

Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. The Company owns approximately 20 assets, comprising 1,441 mega watts of renewable energy generation, 300 mega watts of conventional power generation, 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines and 10.5 Mft3 per day of water assets.

