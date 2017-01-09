ATHENE HOLDING (ATH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING (NYSE:ATH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of ATHENE HOLDING in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.10.

ATHENE HOLDING (NYSE:ATH) opened at 47.12 on Tuesday. ATHENE HOLDING has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04.

In other ATHENE HOLDING news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 14,136,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $565,455,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ATHENE HOLDING Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. (Athene Holding) is a Bermuda-based life insurance holding company. The Company is principally focused on the retirement market and whose business, through its subsidiaries, is focused on issuing or reinsuring fixed and equity indexed annuities. Athene Holding’s subsidiaries are Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, Athene Life Insurance Company, Investors Insurance Corp, and Athene Life Re Ltd.

